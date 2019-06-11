No 'butts' about it: Neptune Beach has new place for cigarette trash

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Neptune Beach has partnered with Beaches Go Green for cigarette butt canister installations.

Sixty-five cigarette butt litter canisters have been installed across Neptune and Atlantic beaches.

Cigarette butts, which contain plastic, are the most frequently littered item in the United States. Beaches Go Green reported only 9% of all plastic is recycled.

The group also said 80% of plastic found in the ocean comes from land-based sources.

Both Neptune and Atlantic beaches want you to help keep their shores beautiful and not litter.



We're excited to share, in partnership with @BeachesG, 65 cigarette butt litter canisters have been installed across AB & NB – in an effort to combat the most frequently littered item in the US – cigarette butts!#KeepOurShoresBeautiful #BeachesGoGreen @kabtweet pic.twitter.com/7LiWD4yPTH — Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) June 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.