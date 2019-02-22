No weekend plans? Volunteer to help clean up Big Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You can catch some sunshine and do your part for the environment this weekend by volunteering your time to help clean up Big Talbot Island State Park.

The Friends of Talbot Islands State Parks and Timucuan Parks Foundation are inviting volunteers to join them Saturday as they clear vegetation and debris from the Timucuan Indian Grand Site shell ring.

As part of the groups’ effort, you’ll be asked to help remove encroaching vegetation, treat palmetto stumps and pick up debris from an historic shell ring and sand burial mound on Big Talbot Island.

SIGN UP: Registration for this event is required

Volunteers are planning to meet up at 9 a.m. at the Wayside parking area along A1A north of the Simpson Creek Bridge on the south end of Big Talbot Island. The cleanup effort will last until noon.

If you’re planning to attend, you’re asked to wear long pants, long sleeves and sturdy shoes. You’re asked to bring a reusable water bottle, bug repellent, sun screen, loppers, clippers, and gloves.

Lunch will be provided to those who show up to help. Volunteers are also invited to stick around for the Friends of Talbot State Parks annual meeting, where you’ll hear more about plans for the Grand Site.

Please note: Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate and pre-registration for the cleanup is required. To learn more about the event and register, view the flyer.

