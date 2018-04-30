Putnam points to increased fire dangers

State Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam on Monday warned about increased wildfire dangers in South Florida and other areas of the state.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which includes the Florida Forest Service, said 56 wildfires last week burned 3,780 acres and shut down a portion of Interstate 95 for several hours.

“Our wildland firefighters will likely battle a steady increase of wildfires in the coming weeks as the dry and windy conditions continue,” Putnam said in a prepared statement. “Citizens can do their part by keeping preventable human-caused wildfires at bay and preparing their families and homes for wildfire.”

Since January, 1,325 wildfires have burned 74,427 acres in the state, according to the department.

News Service of Florida