Researchers find fewer butterflies in North Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - New research shows the number of butterflies and caterpillars in North Florida has been declining substantially over the last decade or so.

The University of Florida study released this week says the number has declined by 80 percent since 2005.

The Tampa Bay Times says researchers aren't exactly sure of the reason for the decline. Some suggest development has reduced the amount of milkweed available to the butterflies. Milkweed is the favorite food of young monarch butterflies.

Other researchers suggest an herbicide that kills milkweed also could be responsible.

Researcher Jaret Daniels says Florida is a staging ground of sorts for the recolonization of butterflies on the U.S. East Coast.

