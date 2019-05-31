Residents, businesses urged to conserve water in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - An abnormally dry and historically hot May has pushed water supplies to the limit in Northeast Florida.

St. Johns County residents and businesses are being asked to conserve water to help out.

One easy way to do this is to only water lawns during the mandatory times designated for your property:

Homes with odd-numbered or no addresses may irrigate on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Homes with even-numbered addresses may irrigate on Thursdays and Sundays

Non-residential properties may irrigate on Tuesdays and Fridays

Please do not irrigate between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

St. Johns County Utilities is also encouraging residents and businesses to reduce water usage whenever possible.

For more information on water conservation or irrigation regulations, please visit www.sjcfl.us/utilities or call 904-209-2700.

