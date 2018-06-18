Rising seas to threaten coastal property values

Hurricanes already hit local coastal real estate values, yet a new analysis shows even without storms sea level alone will result in decreasing property value.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ponte Vedra Beach, followed by Sea Island, Georgia, are the most at risk locally for sea level rise over the next 30 years, according to a report the Union of Concerned Scientists released Monday..

Researchers warn these areas and many others around greater Jacksonville will face chronic flooding about twice a month unrelated to meteorological factors.

That means that, even on a blue sky day, the nuisance of flooding will will creep into low lying riverfront and coastal properties and this could hurt the resale home value along with significant implications for the broader economy.

Out of the 23 coastal states in the country, Florida's tops the risk list for sinking home property values and millions of dollars in losses to the municipal tax base in the coming decades.

Factoring Zillow home prices with NOAA sea level rise scenarios, UCS scientists rank Miami as most vulnerable in Florida followed by Tampa Bay.

Their intermediate scenario assumes global average sea level rise about 1 foot by 2035 and about 4 feet by 2100 based on current ice sheet melting rates and global carbon emissions forecasts through the middle of the century.

But the risk is very high here in north Florida due to the abundance of coastal development.

A map shows 10 percent of homes in St. Augustine and Brunswick are potentially at risk from chronic flooding in 2045, a time frame chosen since it falls within the lifetime of a 30-year mortgage issued today.

Although Jacksonville Beach's percentage is lower at 6 percent, 5,137 Ponte Vedra Beach homes are at risk with a value of $2,411,710,000.

If properties flood regularly homeowners risk steep financial losses along with local services becoming jeopardized as tax bases eroding.

