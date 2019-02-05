Sunscreen restriction aimed at protecting coral in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Certain sunscreen products in the Sunshine State would require prescriptions, under a measure proposed Tuesday in the Florida Senate.

Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, filed a bill (SB 708) that would require prescriptions to buy sunscreen that contains oxybenzone or octinoxate.

The bill, which doesn’t have a House version, says the chemicals “cause mortality in developing coral” and “degrade corals’ resiliency and ability to adjust to climate change factors.”

The Florida Society for Dermatology has opposed a similar proposal that has been moving forward in Key West.

News Service of Florida