Test results on Doctors Lake algae bloom show highest toxin levels in years

Sky4 shows an aerial view of algae in the St. Johns River on July 10.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - New test results on the toxic algae bloom in Doctors Lake show the highest toxin levels in years.

The sample taken July 24 showed toxins 10 times higher than the Environmental Protection Agency's threshold -- 4 micrograms per liter.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the sample, taken near the Boy Scouts Camp, came in at 41 micrograms per liter.

It was the only one that was over the level.

The EPA recommends against swimming in water with algae toxic above 4 micrograms per liter.

To view of map detailing when and where samples are taken around the state, visit the state Department of Environmental Protection's website.

