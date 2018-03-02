Vegetable garden bill clears Senate

Prompted by a legal dispute in South Florida, the Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would prevent local governments from regulating vegetable gardens on residential properties.

Senators voted 36-1 to approve the measure (SB 1776), sponsored by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island.

The only dissenting vote was cast by Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples.

The bill stems from a dispute between homeowners Hermine Ricketts and Laurence Carroll and the Village of Miami Shores over an ordinance that bans front-yard vegetable gardens.

The couple had maintained a front-yard garden for nearly two decades but uprooted their vegetables when faced with the possibility of fines.

They challenged the constitutionality of the ordinance but lost in court.

While the bill easily cleared the Senate on Thursday, the House does not have a version of the measure, with little more than a week left in the annual legislative session.

