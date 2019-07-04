Volunteers wanted for July 5th beaches cleanup

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - You can help keep Jacksonville's beaches pristine by volunteering to help with the annual July 5th cleanup following Independence Day celebrations.

Volunteers must be 18 years old or be accompanies by an adult, wear sturdy footwear and sun protection and bring their own drinking water.

Advance registration is not required for the event. Volunteers will remove litter and debris along the shoreline, enhancing the beauty and safety of Jacksonville's beaches.

The cleanup will take place from 8 until 10 a.m. Friday. Litter collection bags and gloves will be distributed oceanside at Atlantic Boulevard and Beach Boulevard.

The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful are partnering with the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol for the annual cleanup.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.