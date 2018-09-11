Why St. Johns Riverkeeper, scientists fear risk of more catastrophic flooding from future storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As much of the Southeast prepares for Hurricane Florence, communities across Northeast Florida are remembering the damage brought on by Hurricane Irma, one year ago.

Local scientists are very concerned that it won't be the last time we see catastrophic flooding from storms like Irma and Matthew.

In fact, the St. Johns Riverkeeper fears another storm could be worse in the future.

According to Shannon Blankinship with the Riverkeeper and Dr. Quinton White with Jacksonville University, one of the big issues is the proposed dredging project which aims to deepen the stem of the main channel of the St. Johns River to allow for bigger cargo ships.

Blankinship anticipates the project to cause a 12% increase in water levels- she equates that to about 3-8 inches.

"For people that were saved by Irma, by just a few inches in their property, inches really matter. So, are we going to allow ourselves to become more vulnerable" Blankinship asked.

She says we need to come up with real solutions, and put forward appropriate funding. White agrees and says people need to look at solving drainage problems and understanding the risk.

"It's going to get progressively worse. With seawater rise and climate change, we're going to see increasingly more severe storms and higher water," White said.

Hurricane Irma recovery continues

Areas along the St. Johns River are still damaged a year after being battered by Irma. Lumber from damaged docks continues to be picked out of the river. The storm left behind millions in property.

Near Blue Cypress Park in Arlington, the mangled boat docks still mark the shoreline.

"I think Irma was a wakeup call. Matthew, ahead of that, was a makeup call. We had been a fairly long time since we had a really hard hurricane," White said.

It’s the reason why we have to be prepared, according to scientists, and work to minimize the damage from the next storm.

River Rising Town Hall Series

The Riverkeeper has hosted a series of town halls to begin the discussion about solutions, and allow people to share their personal stories. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. with a ‘Meet & Mingle’ event beginning at 6 p.m.

It will take place at the Molasses Junction Country Store at 6300 County Road.

For more information, visit their website here: St. Johns Riverkeeper

