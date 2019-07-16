Evening "pulse" storms have developed but they are scattered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - They are back, a few scattered Duval downpours (with lightning & thunder) have developed in the downtown areas. These will drift southwestward throughout the evening.

Area Beaches will remain rain free, yet see some dark clouds and hear some rumbles of thunder.

These storms would remain only moderate in strength and last about 45 min for those who get the full impact of the thundershowers. These thundershowers will hang around inland areas until later this evening.

Today's heat was intense with that afternoon heat index reaching 110° at Cecil Commerce Center around 2 p.m., the official high heat index at Jacksonville International Airport was 105°. These thundershowers will bring these feel-like temperatures down.

Everything should settle down before 9 p.m.

Wednesday will be hot with a few more storms. Expect temperatures to start in the mid 70s and warm up into the mid to upper 90s for afternoon highs. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph and you have 40% chances to see the afternoon storms that will fire up.

Thursday we will wake up in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Expect hot afternoon temperatures, topping out in the mid 90s. Expect 50% chances to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms popping up.

Friday will be a little cloudier, with partly sunny skies expected. We will wake up in the mid 70s and warm up into the mid 90s. 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms will erupt in the afternoon hours and linger a little past sunset. Concert goers headed to the Rolling Stones will need to watch the radar for tailgating and pre-concert festivities. By the time the Stones take the stage, the rain should be gone.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we have 40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms and afternoon highs will top out in the mid 90s on both days.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.