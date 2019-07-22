Evening thundershowers will fade quickly and move inland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Busy combination of weather events will give us high probabilities of rain/thundershowers over the next 4-5 days. These are not going to be directly related to the recently developed tropical depression 3. The depression will remain well east of Jacksonville. But... The tropical moisture surrounding the system will put more moisture in the atmosphere and that will enhance our chances of afternoon and evening storms.

TD3 and the 5 PMforecast from the NHC.

Here's more on our hurricane season, here and here...

Yet, there is more!

A weak cold front will swing in from the north and this will help the tropical depression get pushed out to sea. Sounds good? Actually it will only increase our chances of afternoon storms as well. Put both of these events together and we are likely to see high probability of storms through Friday.

With all of the anticipated chances of showers and thundershowers, our afternoon highs will be slightly below normal. Normal high is 92°. Our highs will be mainly in the upper 80s.

Rainfall amounts will be heavier along and west of I-95, many locations may see 3" before Sunday.

Next 10 days.

