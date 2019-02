Have Instagram-worthy succulents? Does your lawn have your neighbors green with envy?

Starting in March, viewers will be encouraged to submit photos of your beautiful plant arrangement, garden, lawn or any type of foliage to our GreenspACE of the Week contest

Every week from March 11 to May 25, one weekly winner will early a prize from ACE Hardware.

Return to our Everything4Spring section in early March to begin submitting photos.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.