Everything to know about tonight's freeze warning

Dare blue are areas most likely to get a freeze Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Get ready tonight will be the coldest all week with a freeze across inland locations of Florida and Georgia.

Despite last weeks cold getting down into the 30s, so far Jacksonville International Airport has only recorded one freeze this fall season back in November, but tonight could get close to seeing another one.

Freezing temperatures are expected from 2am to 8 am Wednesday over many areas west of highway 301. Areas near the St. Johns river and between it and the coast will stay above freezing.

The freeze will not last long enough to cause pipe problems but action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are expected for at least 2 hours tonight.

Children will need to dress in layers Wednesday morning.

The freeze warning includes: Hamilton-Suwannee-Columbia-Baker-Union-Bradford-Coffee-Jeff Davis-

Bacon-Appling-Wayne-Atkinson-Ware-Pierce-Brantley-Echols-Clinch and Charlton counties.

Plants may get damaged from frost overnight and a frost advisory is posted for inland Duval, Nassau, Glynn and Camden counties. In addition, all of Clay,Gilchrist, Alachua, and Putnam counties are included.

Frost expected in many areas west of I-95.

