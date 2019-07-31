Extraterrestrial hurricanes could be more abundant than on Earth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - You never hear about hurricanes in freezing cold areas or in arid regions but scientists show how this could happen on other planets.

The reality of hurricanes over snow is unlikely but Purdue University researchers show

cold climate hurricanes could form on other planets through computer simulations.

"We have theories for how hurricanes work at temperatures that we're used to experiencing on Earth, and theoretically, they should still apply if we move to a colder and drier climate," said Dan Chavas, an assistant professor of earth, atmospheric and planetary sciences at Purdue University. "We wanted to know if hurricanes really need water. And we've shown that they don't -- but in a very different world."

Tropical cyclones like hurricanes fall apart once they move away from the energy source of warm water.

In fact the Atlantic hurricane season lasts only six months because half the year cooler temperatures limit the fuel energy available to evaporate out of the water.

But according to findings by Chavas, "Just because there isn't something changing phase between liquid and vapor doesn't mean a hurricane can't form,"

Computer simulations with subfreezing -28 F temperatures produced many small and weaker cyclones compared to those on Earth.

"Maybe that means there are ideal regimes for hurricanes to exist and the current world we live in is one," Chavas said. "Or you could be in another world where there's no water, but it's still capable of producing many hurricanes. When people are considering whether we could live on a dry, rocky planet like Mars, this could be something to consider."

On Jupiter, geometric cyclones spin above the north and south poles of the massive gas filled planet.

Those storms are unlike anything else encountered in our solar system with wind speeds reaching 220 mph, well exceeding Category-5 hurricane strength.



