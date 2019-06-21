Weather

Extreme heat: 'Feels like' temps climb to 107 in Jacksonville area

The heat wave is back!

By Richard Nunn - Meteorologist, Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Who opened the oven? 

The heat is on across Jacksonville on Friday, with heat indices around 100-107 this afternoon, lingering through early next week. A great way to kick off the first day of summer, right? 

Today:  Scattered showers and storms mainly after 2 pm, moving from the west to the east, 20-30 percent.  Locally heavy downpours with isolated severe storms possible.  Highs in the low to mid 90s area-wide.  Feels like temperatures 100-107.  Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. 

Saturday:  Patchy fog then partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, 20-30 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide.  Afternoon highs in the 90s inland.  Feels like temperatures 100-107.  Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Sunday:  Becoming cloudy during the afternoon with scattered showers and strong to isolated severe thunderstorms, 30-50 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 90s which will feel like 100-105.  Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph. 

