Extremely hot temperatures, scattered storms return Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An isolated storm is likely to develop as the East and Gulf Coast sea breezes merge this evening. A few strong storms may linger across our southernmost inland areas even after sunset. Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions will continue through the overnight hours. It will still feel quite muggy even as temperatures fall to mid 70s.

Monday marks the start of a more active weather pattern after a rather dry weekend. Expect the return of heavy rain and strong storms as the sea breezes trigger the warm atmosphere during the afternoon and evening hours.

Across Northeast Florida, scattered storms will develop between I-95 and Highway 301 in the early to mid afternoon. Those same storms will shift west towards I-75 as we move closer to the early evening timeframe. The timing will be similar across portions of Southeast Georgia, however, the coastal zones should expected the heaviest downpours.

Highs will once again return to the mid 90s inland with low 90s along the coast. Heat indices will easily soar to near 110° as the heat and humidity make for uncomfortable conditions. Remember to hydrate often.

Tuesday the rain and storms will be more widespread. The heavy rain will likely start during the early afternoon. Stormy conditions are likely to persist through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday our familiar routine of daily storms will be back in place. Those afternoon and evening storms which may provide some relief from the continued heat since highs will continue to stay in the low 90s.

