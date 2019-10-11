Fantastic Friday evening followed up by a Football Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beautiful Friday evening as partly to mostly clear skies will allow for great outdoor conditions. Winds will continue to be gusty along the beaches and keep our temperatures in the 70s through 10 pm with the 60s for the inland areas of Florida and Georgia.

A little warm but a great looking October Weekend

But those cooler temperatures don't stop there as by sunrise there will be many locations in Georgia and inland Florida that will kick-off sunrise in the 50s!

Yep, little nibbles of Fall for the area Saturday morning.

Northwest Football Classic

The Northwest Football Classic (Raines vs Ribault) will enjoy near perfect weather conditions with afternoon highs into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. A breeze out of the northeast will help it from getting too hot.

Saturday night will sport a beautiful (almost) full (Hunter) moon as evening temperatures cool into the 70s, then 60s by 9pm. Sweet!

Game day for the Jags will be very much like it will be for the Northwest Classic, Sunny, warm-ish with just a few clouds. I suggest sunscreen for both games since both games will be during the mid-afternoon hours.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Outlook for next week includes higher chances of showers and storms that may stretch into next weekend.

Next 10 - days

