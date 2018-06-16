Father's Day weekend will see drier weather by Sunday until then expect more storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Very high levels of moisture in the atmosphere will once again kick-off widespread showers and storms. The difference is that there maybe multiple bands of storms, I call it the "early and often" pattern. Expect thundershowers to commence west of Jacksonville before the lunch hour, then move across the area throughout the afternoon.

The good news is, the less sunshine we see, storms will be less intense.

Lightning, heavy rains will be the biggest threat, some hail is possible. I-95 corridor will have the greatest threat of storms, about 80% chance there, lesser chances well inland.

Saturday will start off sunny and temperatures will jump quickly towards 90° but will top out just as the storms crank-up.

Early and Often rounds of storms for Saturday

The outlook for Sunday is for SOME showers and storms, but they will shift more inland and be mainly west of I-95, allowing the beaches to dry out.

That drying will continue into the early parts of next week. With it, afternoon highs will top out closer to 95° with afternoon feel-like temperatures 95-100°.

The tropics have a small window to develop the mess in the Gulf, but it will come just as the system makes landfall along the Central Texas coastline.

Next 10-days

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 72° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 73° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 79° Partly cloudy skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 84° Partly cloudy skies, 40% chance of showers



Sunrise 7:24 a.m.

Sunset 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.