Feel the Wheels in St Augustine on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a great kid-friendly event on Saturday at the St Augustine Outlet Mall. Feel The Wheels will be in the St. Augustine Outlets parking lot next to Bozard Ford Lincoln, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Junior Service League of St. Augustine invites you to join them for a fun-filled day of hands-on fun with trucks, fire engines, cars, helicopters and boats. Admission is $5 per person, ages 3 and under are free. All proceeds benefit the tag! Children’s Museum of St. Augustine.

Feature vehicles include the Ghostbusters, Tow Mater, Flagler Trauma One helicopter, firetrucks, US Marines, US Coast Guard and the sea turtle ambulance.

News4Jax will also have a live truck there so kids can see how our reporters delivers news reports live from the field.

The forecast looks stellar for the event with a nice cool start in the upper 50s on Saturday morning. We will warm up quickly under sunny skies, expect to be in the upper 60s for the first two hours. We will work through the 70s for the remainder of the event with light winds and sunshine.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.