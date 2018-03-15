FEMA approves $1.1 million for St. Johns County road repairs

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County will receive $1,117,622 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to offset costs for roadway repair including the removal and replacement of damaged asphalt as well as shoulder repair after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The $1.1 million grant represents a federal share of the total project cost of $1,490,163. The remainder will come from non-federal sources. The grant is funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant program which reimburses communities for eligible costs to repair infrastructure following a disaster.

FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the state. It is the state's responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipient receives this award. Following the state's review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, they will provide funds to the sub-recipient on a reimbursable basis.

St. Johns is one of 18 Florida counties to be designated for Public Assistance funding under the Presidential Declaration due to damage caused by Hurricane Matthew. To date FEMA has obligated more than $211 million to Florida under the Public Assistance program.

