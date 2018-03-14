Female broadcast meteorologists go purple for 3rd Annual #DressForSTEM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On March 14, female broadcast meteorologists wore purple on local and national television.

This was be the third annual #DressForSTEM, a movement to bring awareness to the need for

more women in STEM careers.

“Women make up nearly half of the workforce, but hold only 24% of jobs in science, technology,

engineering and math,” said event organizer, AccuWeather Meteorologist Julia Weiden.

“According to recent research published by the American Meteorological Society, females make

up only 8% of chief meteorologist positions. We want to see these numbers grow.”

This year’s #DressForSTEM is different from the previous two in that its goal is to get women in

STEM fields outside of broadcast meteorology involved. During the past two events, over a

hundred female broadcast meteorologists wore a matching dress, referred to as “The Dress.”

This year, the meteorologists will be leaving “The Dress” behind and will instead unite by

wearing purple.

#DressForSTEM resulted from an online collaboration among female meteorologists and their

desire to inspire girls to pursue higher education in STEM.

“This is a step in the right direction,” said Kate Thornton, meteorologist at WSYR in Syracuse,

NY. “We need to continue to invest and foster girls’ passion for STEM in our future!”

“Man couldn’t fly to the moon without female African American mathematicians and female

scientists helped unveil the structure of DNA,” said Rebeca Velázquez, meteorologist at

KTVE/KARD. “Just imagine what else we could do with more women working in STEM.”

Women in STEM, and anyone else who would like to join in solidarity, are encouraged to wear

purple on March 14, known as “Pi Day.”

