Finally a break from the record heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We have seen near record heat each day since Dorian slid past Jacksonville last Wednesday. Actually, we recorded a record high of 97° on Saturday. The good news is? Those super hot temperatures are going to fade and were probably the last time we will see that kind of heat again until NEXT summer!

Woot! Woot!

Super sunny skies return without the super heat on Tuesday.

Our winds slowly become more and more Easterly the next week or so and at times these winds will push a few rain showers onshore. At first, only a few isolated sunrise showers. By this weekend though we will have a deep enough easterly winds that we should see a number of downpours.

These downpours will be mostly along our Coastal counties and will not be washout type downpours, but more of a nuisance to our weekend outdoor plans.

Afternoon temperatures will slowly come on down with the Beaches enjoying the best of the temperature cool down. Highs along area beaches will be around 85° each day. Downtown will see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Well inland, along I-75 from Gainesville to Lake City will likely see highs in the low 90s.

Overall a better (and slightly wetter) weather pattern for Jacksonville.

Next 10-days will see slightly cooler temperatures.

