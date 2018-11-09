Finally Friday and maybe the last 80 plus degree afternoon for a while

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - TGIF! It's finally Friday and we are again looking at a lot of heat and humidity. Summer-like conditions will dominate today's weather, including some patchy early morning fog and sunrise temperatures around 70°. From there it's all up hill as our temperatures will launch into the 80s with a great deal of noontime sunshine. But all this heat and humidity should be enough to "pop" a few thundershowers.

Umbrella Day?

Chances of rain are only around 50% and given the current forecast models being rather dry, this seems rather high. The afternoon thundershowers will start to show up on Exact Track Radar just after 2pm. Most of these will be light, but once again a few backyards will receive heavy amounts. The best chances of rains will be between 2-8 p.m. Those will be the hours in which you may need an umbrella.

Sunny skies and one more 80 plus degree day (today.)

Saturday turns breezy, sunny and afternoon temperatures nearly 20 degrees cooler

Cold front slides in Friday night.

Chilly conditions rapidly descend upon North Florida and South Georgia as we wake-up Saturday morning. In Georgia morning temperatures will start in the 50s and around Jacksonville around 60° and chilly wind will be blowing throughout the day. That wind will help keep temperatures only in the 60s (as oppose to the 80s the past number of days.) Sunny skies will dominate through Sunday morning, when we will see clouds return.

Clouds then rains return.

Monday morning may start dry but the clouds will thicken and rains will develop, the good news is that there may be a "dry slot" of air that may protect the Veterans Day parade. The parade starts at 11:01 a.m. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be a little milder in the 70s. Tuesday will also have mild temperatures and showers throughout the day.

It will be Wednesday and Thursday where we may see winter-ish chilly temperatures.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 70° Partly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

8 am. - 72° Mostly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 78° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 82° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

10-Day Forecast shows TWO cool downs, this weekend and then mid-week next week.

