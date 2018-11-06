Finally it's here! Election Day and as the polls heat up so do our temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Super warm and humid overnight, as our September-like conditions continue despite we are in early November. Tuesday's high temperature will threaten our record high for November 6th. The record high is 86° set back in 2003.

So, it is back to short sleeves and shorts for at least for two more days. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s!

Why will we be so warm? Southerly winds ahead of a dying cool front will help pump up our temperatures Tuesday. Southerly winds will be 8-15 mph.

Showers are not expected, yet given all the heat, we should see a few "pop-up" afternoon showers around Jacksonville. These should be fairly small and brief. Therefore leave the umbrella at home as if you get caught in a rain shower, just wait it out.

Georgia folks will see some showers along with near record heat...

In Georgia, a little bigger probability of showers and thundershowers will exist. Greatest chances of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours (4-8 pm.)

The rest of the work week will be a wait and see condition. As mentioned a weak cool front will slowly drape across Southeastern Georgia and Northeastern Florida Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will be moderate (around 50%) and a few thundershowers will produce rainfall up to an inch.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 70° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 72° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 78° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 82° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.



10-Day Forecast... Look at the 10th day...

