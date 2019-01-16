Finally the sun returns and our temperatures will wake-up!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The weekend snowstorm that impacted the Mid-Atlantic States to our north has slowly moved off the east coast and that will allow for our skies to finally clear out and our temperatures to moderate. Actually, I expect our temperatures to respond nicely with the sun. Temperatures will rise from the 40s to a high around 62°. Winds will also fade into the afternoon. That will make later today rather pleasant, for January.

This afternoon

This evening, temperatures will chill quickly. Yes,the old "clear skies and calm winds forecast" will drop our temperatures quickly. Temps will fall from the 60s down to the 30s and all before midnight.

Thursday may actually start off with the frosty temperatures, especially in Georgia. Locally, around Jacksonville, we will start off in the low 40s and then with sunny skies, see milder temperatures into the evening.

Thursday afternoon

Then there is the weekend...

Could be a wild one this weekend, one warm one and one possibly stormy one. If you have outdoor weekend plans, attempt to do as much as you can on Saturday as Sunday will have sunrise rains and then the picks-up and the temperatures plunge. By Sunday evening, temperatures.drop into 40s and then the 30s.

Stay tuned for more information on all that...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 38° Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 40° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 46° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 58° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

Next 7-Days Rollercoaster

