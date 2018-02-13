First of many rounds of tree pollen fire up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The freezing temperatures finally broke for Northeastern Florida and Southeastern Georgia on the second week of February this year, with our daytime highs rebounding into the upper 70s and low 80s. The onset of mild weather spurred the first dusting of pollen of the season.

A fine yellow dust floated down from the trees starting the weekend of February 10 th and 11th. Cars were coated in a light film and the sneezing started for allergy sufferers. The showers that moved in Sunday and Monday cleaned the air out a bit, and made for puddles topped with yellow pollen, much like an algae covered pond.

Allergy sufferer Chantel Ramos said, "On Friday I felt like there was a frog in my throat, then over the weekend my eyes started watering and my throat was sore. I'm extremely allergic to pollen. I just try to get from my car into the building as fast as I can. I check the pollen level on an app, it’s my best friend this time of the year. "​

Tree pollen is the issue right now, with Juniper, Oak, and Alder being the primary offenders locally. The rain on Monday and Tuesday helped stave the pollen levels in the air, but the dry weather to end the workweek will mean rising pollen levels into the weekend.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.