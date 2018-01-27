Jacksonville needs to stay weather ready this weekend as heavy rains are possible Sunday

JACKSONVILLE - Building low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, plus a moderately strong sub-tropical jet stream will combine slowly today which means, for Jacksonville, we will see building coastal clouds and just a few passing coastal showers possible. Daytime highs will moderate nicely, by mid-afternoon, a number of inland places will see highs in the low 70s!

The whole mess in the Gulf of Mexico starts to lift out towards Jacksonville later tonight. Much of the past few days forecast models have been leaning on pushing an area of heavy, possibly flooding rains towards Georgia. But, since Friday morning model runs indicate that heavy rains will split away from Jacksonville, being either more in Georgia or south of Jacksonville.

Yet, stay alert to changes (and there will be important shifts with each model update) as flooding is possible with this type of weather pattern.

Locally expecting this...

Today, expect partly cloudy skies and more mild temperatures. Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 40s across Southeastern Georgia and in the upper 40s to low 50s in Northeastern Florida. Expect Easterly winds between 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s inland, mainly in the 60s along our sandy shores. A few coastal showers are possible, mainly after 2 pm, but not likely with a 25 percent chance for rain.

Sunday will start off with some sunshine. Clouds build and afternoon showers will be possible. Rain chances will increase through the day with widespread rain possible from the early evening through the overnight hours. Models indicate 1 - 2 inches of rain possible, with some, mainly inland, areas receiving 3 inches or more. Temperatures will start in the 50s area wide and climb to the 60s through the afternoon. Expect 80% chances for rain.

The rain sticks around overnight Sunday night for Monday morning's commute. Monday mid day to afternoon hours we will start to dry out and eventually clear out. Chillier weather moves in for the middle of the work week, but it does bring back the sunshine and blue skies.

%INLINE%

Hourly Forecast:

High 72°

7 a.m. 50°

9 a.m. 55°

11 a.m. 63°

1 p.m 69°

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:58 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.