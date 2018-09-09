Florence regains hurricane strength as it aims towards the Carolinas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday morning, Florence re-gained hurricane strength. Currently, winds are sustained at 75 mph. The storm will likely become a major hurricane within the 48 hours. Florence will be an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it moves over western waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The latest forecast suggests, Florence will continue moving slowly westward, and will be caught between a pair of mid-level ridges over the Atlantic Ocean for a couple of days.

A very strong ridge is forecast to build over the northwestern Atlantic during the next few days, which should steer Florence west-northwestward at a much faster forward speed. By Wednesday, the hurricane should turn northwestward, and slow down somewhat due to another ridge forming over the Ohio Valley.

The Ohio Valley ridge is concerning because Florence could stop moving pretty quickly around day 5,

potentially leading to a serious heavy rain episode and inland flood hazard.

A landfall is expected Thursday night or Friday morning along the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina.

Locally, the storm will generate swells that will increase in the risk for rip currents off of our coasts.

There is an increasing risk of two life-threatening impacts from Florence: storm surge at the coast and freshwater flooding from a prolonged heavy rainfall event inland.

While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of these impacts, interests at the coast and inland from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials.



