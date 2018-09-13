Florence weakens as Jacksonville turns hot and sunny with dangerous surf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Alert! Heavy surf and a high risk of rip currents continues along our coastline thanks to Hurricane Florence churning towards the Carolina Coast.

Only scattered, inland t-showers this afternoon. They will drift southward before fading after 10 p.m. Overnight we will see clearing skies and northeast winds between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will get down into the mid 70s.

Dangerous rip current and high surf conditions for ALL area beaches.

Friday will be drier with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the NW at around 10 mph. Expect quite the hot afternoon, warming up into the mid 90s. You have a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Saturday as well will be dry, with hot weather. Saturday will be a tad sunnier, topping out in the mid 90s with a 20% chance for an isolated shower. Feel-like temperatures will be in the low 100s.

Game day, we will likely get wet... from sweat! As hot sunny conditions will lead afternoon highs in the low 90s and feel-like temperatures in the low 100s; The north end of the stadium will be particularly hot. Stay hydrated! Only isolated chances for showers.

Heat is on! We'll be wet with sweat for the game on Sunday

Beach and Boating: Small Craft Advisories for large ground swell. The risk of larger and widespread rip currents will continue through Saturday as Florence will have maximum impact along our beaches. today (Thursday) surf may come in sets up to 8'. Generally in the 5-6' range.



Thursday 11pm track from NHC

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 73° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 77° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 80° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of T-showers along I-95

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 7:37 pm

