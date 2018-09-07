Florence well out at sea as Jacksonville has tropical skies and a few downpours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pesky rain showers will be scattered throughout the area the next 4 days. Daytime, night time, they will be dotting the radar constantly and yet barely last more than 10-15 minutes and produce less than 1/2" of rain. They will not be widespread enough to carry and umbrella. Just keep a watchful look to the skies and if you see threatening dark gray skies, then it's likely you will see a brief downpour.

Pesky rainshowers will be brief throughout the day and night time hours through this weekend...

Easterly winds will push coastal showers onshore and will give a better chance of showers during the late morning to midday hours in the downtown area. They will move into our inland counties during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect 30% chances to see the passing showers. Afternoon highs will be around 90°.

Saturday will be a tad wetter, with 50% chances for you to see showers being pushed onshore during the midday in our coastal counties and into the inland counties by the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 80s.

Sunday expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, with 50% chances to see the rain. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

10-Day Forecast

Tropical update can be found here... Briefly, Florence weakened tremendously on Thursday and we wake-up to a tropical storm and this weaker system may impact the forecast models, so we may see a soft shift in the upcoming forecast tracks from the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, Helene and Isaac could also develop quickly over the next 24 hours.

Beach and Boating: A moderate risk of Rip Currents today as the onshore flow continues. The risk of larger and widespread rip currents will build through Tuesday as Florence passes well northeast of Jacksonville.

Surf from Florence won't really build into Tuesday, but deep ground swell will be reaching the beaches this weekend increasing rip current risks.

The National Hurricane Center's Florence forecast places the storm at 30N and 70W in 5 days, historically very rarely do hurricanes impact the United States from this location...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 25% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 25% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 83° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 30% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 7:43 pm​​​​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.