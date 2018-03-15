Florida Forest Service shows brush burn dangers in dry, windy conditions

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. - There’s an elevated risk for fire danger both today and tomorrow, as the Weather Authority tracks double-digit wind speeds and low humidity throughout the region.

Thursday afternoon, the Florida Forest Service showed News4Jax the risks involved in burning on high-risk days and what precautions you should take on any given day.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service recommend you first check your local weather conditions. Low relative humidity levels, warm temperatures and winds above 10 mph can cause fires to spread easily, so if you're conducting a burn, you should opt for days when there's a significant amount of moisture in the air and winds are light. Additionally, they recommend not burning anything during afternoon hours.

It's also important to pay close attention to what you are burning. Officials say you should examine vegetation before you set it ablaze, and if you're burning items, once you know exactly what you plan to burn, you should start the fire in a pit or burn barrel.

But more than anything else, forest service officials say you should never take your eyes off of the fire.

You can check fire weather conditions and rules for burning here.

