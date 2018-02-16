Florida Park Service: Prescribed burn on Big Talbot Island State Park this Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Park Service says the will be conducting a 375-acre habitat restoration prescribed burn today at Big Talbot Island State Park.

A helicopter will be doing aerial ignitions which should take about two hours to complete.

The north boundary is the Black Rock Trail Head and the southern boundary is the Big Pine Trail Head. The Timucuan Trail will be closed for the burn.

Southwesterly winds will blow smoke towards the Atlantic Ocean, therefore impacts should be minimum to the our inland zones.

However, boaters on the ocean may see the smoke spread across areas directly east of the island.

Additionally, people who live and work along Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island may see smoke off of your shores.

