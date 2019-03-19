For Jacksonville it's Election Day with a mini-nor'easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Here we go with another below normal March day. But, let's add in clouds, gusty beach winds that will be gusting to nearly 30 mph. That means a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for coastal waters. But wait! There's more!

This afternoon there could be a few coastal downpours. Best chances of coastal rains will be in St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Clay counties. These will be possibly heavy showers along I-4 in Central Florida.

Yep, basically a mini-nor'easter.

Small Craft Advisories

Surf could reach 6 feet late Tuesday

Normal daytime (afternoon) high temperature this time of year is 74° but today and tomorrow (Wednesday), we will only see an afternoon high in the 60s.

Wednesday, won't feel much like the first day of Spring, we will see skies slowly clearing, with gusty northerly winds around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will climb into the cool upper 60s for a high. Wednesday night will again be chilly, with overnight lows in the mid 40s under clear skies.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, helping our temperatures warm into the low 70s. Expect lighter winds, fading throughout the day.

Friday starts out in the upper 40s and warms into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Next weekend looks lovely, with morning temperatures around 50° and perfect daytime temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 52° Chilly & Breezy

8 a.m. - 52° Chilly & Breezy

10 a.m. - 56° Chilly with some Sunshine

12 p.m. - 60° Cloudy, breezy

Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.

Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

