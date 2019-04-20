Forget about all the nasty fast and furious storms from yesterday

Before the storms is was very warm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday may start off with clouds and sun, through around noon, then become mostly sunny. Breezy north-westerly winds will push chilly air over the area and conceivably we will see highs on Saturday only around 70°. That means Saturday will likely be one of the coolest afternoon's we may see until next October. Yes, summer is coming.

Easter Sunday sunrise will be at 6:53 a.m. and morning inland temperatures will be in the 40s. Brrr... But afternoon highs on Easter Sunday will bounce back into the very pleasant upper 70s. Basically, Sunday will be a "10" on the Gaughan Gauge.

Next week conditions settle down as afternoon highs remain in the 80s. Rains return late next week.

Here are some of the conditions we saw with Friday's storms.

100s of storm reports...

Wind gusted to plus 50 mph in many locations.

Storms were fast moving, so rainfall amounts were only moderate.

Before the storms is was very warm.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.