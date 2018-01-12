Freaky Friday weather for Jacksonville as afternoons storms develop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - TGIF! Waking up to patchy fog and sunshine, which will dominate our morning conditions. A mild start with gusty southerly winds to 20 mph, will quickly bring us one of the warmer days this entire month of January. Whatever fog we wake-up to will burn off allowing for a warm destabilizing afternoon atmosphere and all of this will take place ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will mix with the warm, moist and unstable air to develop afternoon and evening storms some of which will be borderline severe. Storms may produce some small hail and winds to 45 mph as they rapidly push across NEFL and SEGA.

Duval, St. Johns, Nassau and Clay counties will see the highest threat of storms between 3-6 p.m.

This evening winds will shift from southwest to the northwest and winds will remain gusty throughout the afternoon, then into the overnight hours.

Northwesterly winds will bring much chillier air across the area and will do it rapidly, causing our coldest temperatures to occur just before midnight on Friday. By Saturday morning, cold northwesterly winds will drop our temperatures into the 40s.

Sunny and chilly all weekend long, this includes MLK day (Monday) and for the parade downtown Jacksonville. Sunday and Monday morning lows will be just above freezing and daytime highs will be around 55°.

Next week, chilly to cold conditions with possible freezing morning's on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:38 p.m.