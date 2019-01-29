Freeze Warning tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Behind the light showers Tuesday evening, colder air rushes into our forecast area and that will plunge some of our area below freezing early Wednesday morning.

Tonight we will see freezing temperatures to the west of I-95, along and to the north of I-10. A Freeze Warning is in effect for these areas from 2-9a.m. Wednesday morning. The Freeze Warning is in effect for Hamilton, Suwannee, Columbia, Baker, Inland Nassau, Union, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Ware, Pierce, Brantley, Inland Glynn, Echols, Clinch, Charlton, and Inland Camden counties. These areas can expect to see at least two hours below freezing with the coldest temperatures getting down to 27-31°. These areas need to be concerned with protecting outdoor plants and pets, as well as unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Also under a Freeze Warning, but not cold enough to protect exposed outdoor plumbing, are Inland Duval, Bradford, Clay, Gilchrist, Alachua, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Glynn, and Coastal Camden counties. In these areas we will see temperatures getting down to 30-32° for at least two hours and they should take care to protect your outdoor pets and plants.

All areas need to be concerned about heating your home safely. This does not include the use of space heaters overnight. During cold snaps like we are seeing right now we typically see an uptick in the number of housefires, please be cautious during this time.

Outdoor pets need to be brought inside, or actions taken to make sure they can stay warm overnight. Sensitive plants like tender, tropical, or freshly planted plants need to be brought inside or covered tonight.

Our inland counties are the only areas that may need to protect their exposed outdoor plumbing. Pipes that are unprotected outside should be dripped or wrapped in the Suwanee River Valley and west of our I-95 counties in southeastern Georgia.

In addition to the sub freezing temperatures tonight, we are waking up to wind chills much colder than we are used to. During the morning hours, our wind chill temperatures will dip down into the mid 20s because of the northerly winds around 10 mph.

