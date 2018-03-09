Freezing start inland then a fabulous Friday for everyone in the afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Freeze Warning, in effect until 9:00a.m. Friday. Temperatures continue to quickly sink in the inland areas of NEFL and SEGA. Clear skies with calmer winds, especially inland will cause freezing temperatures. Not so at the beach. Beaches will remain above 32° and mild enough not to see frost. The exceptions will be up and down I-95 in St. Johns County where some frost may develop around sunrise. Cold sensitive early season crops and other plants could be damaged or killed if left unprotected. The blueberry crops of inland Southeastern Georgia may be of particular concern for frost.

FWIW, the definition of a Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or expected for at least 2 hours. Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them.

Once we get past the morning freeze, we will see one more cold morning (not freezing) Saturday morning and then temperatures head higher.

Weekend high temperatures will be in the 70s, despite the chilly morning temperatures for the Gate River Run. By Sunday, afternoon temperatures could touch 80°, especially south of Jacksonville.

Showers and possibly thunderstorms will happen on Sunday, some could be isolated heavy.

That will be the next big local weather story.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 32° Cold

8 a.m. - 38° Cold

10 a.m. - 44° Chilly

12 Noon - 52° Sunny, Cool

Sunrise 6:44 a.m.

Sunset 6:31 p.m.

