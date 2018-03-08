Freezing temperatures expect tonight inland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Freeze Warning has been issued for our area to the West of I-95 for all counties in our area except St Johns, Flagler, and Putnam counties.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 3:00a.m. through 9:00a.m. on Friday. Temperatures will sink quickly under clear skies with calmer winds, expect lows in the lower to mid 30s. Cold sensitive early season crops and other plants

could be damaged or killed if left unprotected. The blueberry crops of inland Southeastern Georgia may be of particular concern for frost.

More Headlines

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or expected for at least 2 hours. Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them.

A Frost Advisory is also in effect for inland counties with widespread frost expect West of I-95 early Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.