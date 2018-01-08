Jags to face coldest game this season in Pittsburgh

Although Pittsburgh will have higs in the 50s this week, freezing temps dive down into the city this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will face the coldest game of the season this Sunday as they take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Cold is an understatement, since temperatures will stay below freezing all day.

Conditions will be very different compared to the last time the Jaguar's made a stunning victory over the Steelers at Heinz Field in October. Instead of game time temperatures near 70, freezing air will welcome back the Jags Sunday.

Temperatures will only climb to a high near 18 with cloudy skies and piercing NW wind at 8-10 mph which pushes the morning windchill into single digits.

Travel delays are possible if you are traveling to Pittsburgh Friday and Saturday.

A storm should develop and track over Pennsylvania with steady rain Friday. Rain begins to freeze overnight with snow falling through Saturday morning. Wind and arctic air pushes in Saturday ending the snow in time for Sundays football game.

Estimates of a half foot of snow is possible from Pittsburg to nearly 1 foot toward the Ohio state line by Saturday night.

There could be some timing differences since the European model shows the same set up but moving the storm through about 24 hours slower.

The Steelers coldest game this year was 9º when they beat the Browns on Christmas Eve.

The Jags victory over the Titans proved they can still win playing in low 20s but this playoff be a much colder test.

