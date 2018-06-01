Friday highs soar pass 90° with slight chance for afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday delivers slightly drier air into our region, however, scattered afternoon and evening storms are in the forecast. The last day of the workweek begins with calm and partly cloudy conditions. Storm and shower chances are much lower than they've been all week, but they are in the forecast nonetheless.

Expect storms that develop as result Gulf Coast sea breeze to move around 10 mph to the east while becoming more numerous as they collide with the East coast sea breeze in the late afternoon. Highs will range from near 90 to the lower 90s with heat indices ranging from 97°-102°.

Showers and storms will diminish in the evening with dry conditions prevailing overnight. Mild overnight temperatures will prevail with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The heat continues into Saturday and so do the storm chances. A few strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours with the focal point mainly across Southeast Georgia, meanwhile in Northeast Florida storms will likely pop-from the beaches to the I-95 corridor - but any activity that develop should be brief.

Another round of storms is possible Sunday afternoon once again with the focus across Southeast Georgia. Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal with highs reaching the lower to mid 90s and heat indices 100° to 104°

