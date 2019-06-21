Friday is the first day of the astronomical summer and the heat returns this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Georgia saw storms late on Thursday and as they push through the will shift our weather pattern for the weekend. The big expectation? Bigger heat, bigger humidity with "pulse" storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Get ready for a pattern shift!

Starting Friday the atmosphere dries out and heats up. Sunnier skies will take our temperatures skyward throughout the weekend. Friday will start off with morning temperatures around 73° with light southwesterly winds. The afternoon will see partly cloudy skies and highs into the mid 90s. The real difference? The humidity will be high and feel-like temperatures will approach 102°

But that's just the beginning of the heat streak heading our way.

Feeling the heat with only a few afternoon thundershowers expected.

Heat Index reaching into and above 105° this weekend.

By Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the afternoon maximum heat indices will be between 104-108°F.

Whew!

There maybe a heat advisory placed in effect for one or more of those days.

Heat indicies are about to jump

Intense "pulse" storms return this weekend.

And, we will not be totally done with the possible afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Thursday and Friday will have mainly isolated to scattered thundershowers. By Sunday afternoon, we could see fast developing and possibly briefly severe "pulse" thunderstorms develop in the heat of the day.

More on this as we get closer to the weekend.

Next 10-days will see more heat, more humidity and more "pulse" storms. Pulse storms are rapidly developing intense storms that can produce gusty winds and intense downpours.

