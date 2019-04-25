Friday morning starts out wet, widespread, disruptive rain during the morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday morning is a Weather Authority Alert Day due to disruptive rain during the morning hours. Between 5-9a.m. expect a round of widespread rain to sweep through, interrupting the morning routine and making for a more challenging commute.

We do not expect widespread severe weather like we saw last week. The parameters for severe weather with this system are low, thanks in part to the timing. Since the showers are moving through early, when our temperatures are cool, the chances for severe storms is lower. If the system slowed down and came through our area during the afternoon hours, we would see a higher potential for severe storms. We do not expect any major changes in the timing of the system at this point.

Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan says, "The greater impacts will be south of I-10, mainly on a line from Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine. Expect the timing to be between 5-9 a.m. I also want to communicate just how beautiful TOMORROW will be after the sunrise downpours move on."

We will be breezy on Friday, even aside from the rain and isolated thunderstorms. Expect sustained wind out of the southwest between 15-20 mph with gusts of wind closer to 30 mph.

Expect low to no chances for hail or tornadoes. We may see lightning strikes within the isolated thunderstorms. The biggest threats to the morning are ponding of water on the roadways.

The rain should move out of our area by mid day and be out over the Atlantic by the early evening hours. A cold front moves through our area behind the rain, clearing our skies out and making for cooler temperatures.

