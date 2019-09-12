Friend or Foe? Rains are heading are way this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This is the beginning of a breezy weather pattern with northeasterly winds settling in over the next several days. This is what we have to thank for the slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. The northeasterly winds will increase our coastal clouds and occasionally a coastal shower or two.

Tropical trouble as 95L continues to slowly organize.

Expect higher tide levels as a result of the onshore winds and astronomically high tides. By this weekend there will be Coastal advisories for tidal flooding, heavy surf, Coastal and offshore winds to 35 mph as well as seas 4-6'.

Weekend tropical trouble?

Weekend rainfall forecast...

Thursday will be breezy, with northeasterly winds between 12-17 mph, bringing a 30% chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore. We will see a few more clouds, making for partly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s during the afternoon hours.

Friday looks windier. Expect northeasterly winds to build to 15-25 mph. Temperatures will only make it into the mid 80s as a result. The winds will bring a 45% chance for you to get caught in a coastal shower wandering onshore.

The weekend forecast looks wet. Expect widespread chances to see showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s as a result.

Decent chances for rain carry over into the beginning of next week, as well.

IF YOU HAVE WEEKEND PLANS, develop back-up plans. Stay tuned to this developing situation.

10-Day Forecast includes a potentially wet weekend

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.