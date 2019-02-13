Frost Advisory tonight for areas to the west of I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tonight expect clearing skies and cold temperatures. A cold front pushes through our area behind today's clouds and this morning's showers, plunging our overnight temperatures into the mid 30s to mid 40s early Thursday.

Most of our area is under a Frost Advisory tonight. The exceptions are St Johns, coastal Duval, coastal Nassau, coastal Camden, coastal Glynn, and Flagler counties- those areas will see low to mid 40s overnight.

Along I-95, temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Inland areas will see mid to upper 30s, but no freezing temperatures.

The Frost Advisory is in effect from 4-7a.m. Thursday morning these areas will see temperatures between 34-38° and the potential for frost. Sensitive outdoor plants may be damaged by the frost and outdoor pets should be brought inside or provisions should be made to make sure they can stay warm.

