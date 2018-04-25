4 unique ways to enjoy Sunday's full, pink moon

JACKSONVILEL, Fla. - The full moon this month will occur on Sunday. The moon will rise at 7:51 p.m.and will peak as full just before 1 a.m. The moon will be 240,908 miles away from Earth that night.

According to NASA, the full moon of April is called the Pink Moon. The name comes from the timing of the blooming pink grass or wild ground phlox blooming around this time. It is is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring. Other names for this month's full moon include the Full Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and -- among coastal tribes -- the Full Fish Moon, for when the shad come upstream to spawn.

Sky conditions Sunday night will be perfect for enjoying the pink moon. Expect 10-14% sky cover overnight -- making for mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the mild low 70s for moonrise, and will slide into the cool 60s overnight. There are no chances for showers Sunday night and the winds will be calm.

Also visible Sunday night will be Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Here are four unique ways you can enjoy the full, pink moon this weekend.

Lighthouse Sunset and Moonrise Party

If you want a stunning view of not only the full moon, but also the sunset- you'd better make reservations at the St Augustine Lighthouse where the website describes how visitors can enjoy a spectacular view of the nation’s oldest city, enhanced by the unusual sight of the sun setting in the west behind the city and the moon rising over the Atlantic. Guests on the tour are treated to a complimentary champagne toast provided by San Sebastian Winery and delicious hors d’oeuvres provided by The Reef Restaurant. Here's more information.

Full Moon Cruise

If you'd enjoy the pink moon from the water, Florida Water Tours offers a cruise of Matanzas Bay in St Augustine. The website explains that they provide wool blankets for chilly evenings and guests are free to bring their favorite beverages and snacks. The cruise lasts 75 minutes and you can get more information here.

Jerry McGovern Supermoon rises above Jacksonville

Moonlit Paddle

If you'd like to be even closer to the water to watch the full moon rise, join Anastasia Watersports and experience breathtaking views as the sun sets and the full-moon rises illuminating the Salt Run tidal basin. Multiple watercraft options include single kayaks, tandem kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. The paddle also includes an interpretive, storytelling element. You can find out more about this event here.

Horseback ride under the full moon

Just a few hours drive and you can enjoy the pink moon on a moonlit horseback ride. Beaumont Ranch offers a full moon horseback ride in Land o Lakes, Florida. You can get more information about that here. The website describes the event as a beautiful moonlight horse back ride. There will be a campfire, music and bar-b-que.