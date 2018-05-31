Gainesville experiences fourth wettest May on record

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Following Wednesday's heavy rains in Gainesville, the area is on track to have the fourth wettest May on record.

Yesterday 1.57 inches of rain fell at the Gainesville Regional Airport, bringing May 2018's rainfall total to 8.11 inches some 5.75 inches above normal values.

Since January 1, 23.91 inches have been measured by the airport's rain gauge. The average rainfall amount for the first five months of the year near 15 inches.

Interestingly enough, no rainfall was measured on or prior to May 13. This month's near-record breaking rainfall total is the sum total of recorded accumulation between May 14 and May 30.

Twitter post sent by the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville about May 2018's high rainfall amounts in Gainesville.

Much the rainfall was produced as a result of the passage of Subtropical Storm Alberto. Alberto moved north through the waters of the Eastern Gulf of Mexico dumping scores of heavy rain on the Western Florida Peninsula for several days last week.

Alberto's heavy rain were proceeded and proceeded by a constant flow moisture from the tropics which lead to usual amount of rain during the latter half of the month.

While recorded amounts of rain are well over 8 inches, the actual amount rainfall in the area during the month of May is likely higher as three days (May 24, 25, 26) were not recorded by the airport's rain gauge.

Graph shows accumulated precipitation for Gainesville for 2018 and compared to normal values and record-breaking values.

The all-time record was set in 1959 when 9.25 inches were record in May.

But, this year may seem like deju vu because just last year 7.48 inches of rain were recorded.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.