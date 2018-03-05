Georgia's drought may be Florida's next problem

Drought covering southern Georgia has not moved into NE Florida but long range forecasts call for below average rain around Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The rain is coming but its not enough to offset an extremely dry first quarter to 2018. Georgia is in a drought and needs rain but the front moving in Tuesday will be short of making up the deficit.

We will see one chance for rain this week on Tuesday as showers push through southern Georgia by noon and into Jacksonville after 4 pm. Sunday may also become wet depending on the track of another low that could move out of the Gulf.

Since January 1st Nahunta rain totals are running 10.64 inches below average. Other towns are suffering from dry conditions including: Douglas -5.06", Brunswick -2.94", Homerville -2.44" and -.8:" Woodbine.

Expected tain totals may reach over a half inch in Georgia to around a .25 inch in Duval and Clay counties.

The drought outlook shows increasing prospects for development for Florida and southeastern Georgia.

Dry weather typically increases as we approach the height of the dry season in March and April. This is one of the reasons why the fire season flairs up into May and June.

Drier conditions and warmer temperatures can cause additional problems for plants. Although fungal and bacterial diseases decrease, growers mush watch out for viruses caused by thrip insects.