Get ready for scorching August heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Tonight will be quiet and a bit warm with temps in the 80s and mostly dry conditions.

Sunday starts partly sunny with temps in the upper 70s. It will be hotter highs in the mid 90s inland and 85 at the beach.

Look for a few isolated storms by the end of the afternoon and early evening around Jacksonville and Yulee. The day will be much drier around St. Augustine and Green Cove Springs. The afternoon should be much wetter over southern Georgia with storms flaring up near a stationary cold front. Rain could last well into Sunday night between Waycross and Fernandina Beach.

Next week expect scattered showers/t-storms during the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s inland, around 90 coast.

NHC dropped the chance for tropical wave development to 20% over the next 5 days.

The tropical wave east of the Lesser Antillies shows no signs of organizing and models don’t develop it. It could pass near the northern Lesser Antilles Tuesday and close to Bermuda by the end of next week.

Models show the tropics taking a pause in activity through the middle of August. Let’s hope.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.